Insect Swarm update for 21 October 2022

Update 0.5.8

Update 0.5.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • New Special Region: Magma Zone

    • When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a zone filled with blazing magma, guarded by a huge gecko emitting flame and heat
    • Insect eggs are pestering this region
    • You may find this region only after defeating the second Swarm Lord

  • Added the Magma Guardian

    • This Guardian will only appear in the Magma Zone
    • Fire attacks
    • AOE attacks
    • Slower movement due to its colossal size
    • Has higher HP than other Guardians

  • New Blood Insect

    • This type of insect will only appear in the Magma Zone, or be hatched from the eggs in the Magma Zone
    • Higher HP
    • Slower movement speed

  • Other Changes

    • Optimized Swarms
    • Increased initial mining efficiency
    • Smart Weaponry now deals 100% Main Weapon damage per hit, increased from 60%
    • Badland region will only appear after defeating the first Swarm Lord
    • Increased despawn range of Guardians; Guardians will not despawn that easily when the player gets too far away from it
    • Increased visible range of HP bars for Swarm Lords and Guardians
    • Fixed a bug that the Landing Strike of the Mecha (when transforming from Ship mode) could deal incorrect damage to the Badland Guardian
    • Fixed a bug where the Arc Sphere would stop following the player upon returning to main menu and re-entering the game

