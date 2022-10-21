Update 0.5.8

-
New Special Region: Magma Zone
- When exploring in the desert, you will have a chance to find a zone filled with blazing magma, guarded by a huge gecko emitting flame and heat
- Insect eggs are pestering this region
- You may find this region only after defeating the second Swarm Lord
-
Added the Magma Guardian
- This Guardian will only appear in the Magma Zone
- Fire attacks
- AOE attacks
- Slower movement due to its colossal size
- Has higher HP than other Guardians
-
New Blood Insect
- This type of insect will only appear in the Magma Zone, or be hatched from the eggs in the Magma Zone
- Higher HP
- Slower movement speed
-
Other Changes
- Optimized Swarms
- Increased initial mining efficiency
- Smart Weaponry now deals 100% Main Weapon damage per hit, increased from 60%
- Badland region will only appear after defeating the first Swarm Lord
- Increased despawn range of Guardians; Guardians will not despawn that easily when the player gets too far away from it
- Increased visible range of HP bars for Swarm Lords and Guardians
- Fixed a bug that the Landing Strike of the Mecha (when transforming from Ship mode) could deal incorrect damage to the Badland Guardian
- Fixed a bug where the Arc Sphere would stop following the player upon returning to main menu and re-entering the game
