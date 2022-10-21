 Skip to content

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 21 October 2022

Game difficulty update

Build 9768436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the amount of monsters to be brushed in the ordinary difficulty of the game.
  • It adds plot difficulty to the game. Players can directly click the green button at the top right corner of the screen in the plot mode to open the built-in cheat device of the game.
  • Add guidance tips in the game.

