The long-awaited day has arrived.

Quest Room has been released today.

Congratulations to all players for the opportunity to become part of the story of the protagonist.

We tried for you and we think that you will enjoy the game.

Our team is waiting for your adequate feedback, so that we can develop and our new games will be even better.

A big thank you to everyone who has taken part in developing the game.

Have a nice day and a great mood.