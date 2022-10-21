Bug Fix Patch Release Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9768123 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 06:46:03 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from the Onigiri Service Team.

on 10/22/2022, a bug fix patch will be relased.

The server will not be stopped for this release.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but if you are logged in during this patch release,

please logout to download the patch and login again.

■Fix Details

-A bug which may prevent quests from proceeding if It is a forced termination in the dungeon and you did not return to the dungeon, in the current event's [Bright Oni Surpassing History].

-When the language setting was set to English, a bug which the wrong name of the accessory "Ibuhraki Dawji - Nidaime".

Incorrect text: Ibuhraki Dawji - Needyemay

Correct text: Ibuhraki Dawji - Nidaime

-When the language setting was set to English, a bug which item name of accessory "Ibuhraki Dawji - Nidaime" were not displayed in "Nidaime Ibaraki Nyankoropon" and "Nidaime Ibaraki Limited Nyankoropon" at the Shopping Plaza.

-When the language setting was set to English, a bug with wrong banner image in information and the Shopping Plaza.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Thank you for your support of Onigiri.