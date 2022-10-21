v1.08
Greenhouse: Valves cannot be stolen before opening the doors anymore
Train: Chess pieces should no longer duplicate themselves in multiplayer
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 21 October 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
