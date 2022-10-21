 Skip to content

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 21 October 2022

v1.08

Last edited by Wendy

Greenhouse: Valves cannot be stolen before opening the doors anymore
Train: Chess pieces should no longer duplicate themselves in multiplayer

