Update 0.8.4

Greetings,



Video Subject: Introduction to "Ebon Eques" mini-boss fight.

From now on, if you choose the "Defend" command while in combat, and depending on your luck, you will get one of the following: Regenerate 5% of your HP

Regenerate 2.5% of your MP

Nothing happens at all.

The cliffs' collision has been reworked from scratch with a complex and precise hull.

The Health bar and camera focus for the HXP pods accompanying the Prolepsis' first Boss, "The Third Gauntlet", have been adjusted and fixed.

Quitting the game to the main menu while in combat bug "For Keyboard Players" has been fixed.