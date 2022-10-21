Greetings,
Below you will find the update 0.8.4 notes:
- A new mini-boss event has been added and is available at the start of Chapter 1. The "Ebon Eques" is available in the Elysian Woods and will certainly help you level up quickly in that area.
Video Subject: Introduction to "Ebon Eques" mini-boss fight.
From now on, if you choose the "Defend" command while in combat, and depending on your luck, you will get one of the following:
- Regenerate 5% of your HP
- Regenerate 2.5% of your MP
- Nothing happens at all.
The cliffs' collision has been reworked from scratch with a complex and precise hull.
The Health bar and camera focus for the HXP pods accompanying the Prolepsis' first Boss, "The Third Gauntlet", have been adjusted and fixed.
Quitting the game to the main menu while in combat bug "For Keyboard Players" has been fixed.
More items have been added at the start of the Prolepsis to help you bypass that part quickly.
Thank you again for your continued support for this world, characters, and story. The development of Chapter 3 is underway and I will probably start sharing with you its progress (Similar to what we did for Chapter 2) as soon as possible.
Kind Regards,
Zine E. Falouti
