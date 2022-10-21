 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 21 October 2022

Content Update 00.79a - New Large Venue: Nodtech Plaza

Build 9767373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Large venue: Nodtech Plaza
  • The ability (in settings) to turn off large audiences in the big venues to gain framerate for fights with older hardware.
  • New stylized visuals for the venue loading screens
  • Misc fixes and tweaks

