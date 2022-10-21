- New Large venue: Nodtech Plaza
- The ability (in settings) to turn off large audiences in the big venues to gain framerate for fights with older hardware.
- New stylized visuals for the venue loading screens
- Misc fixes and tweaks
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 21 October 2022
Content Update 00.79a - New Large Venue: Nodtech Plaza
