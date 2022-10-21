Mini October Update, Winter Update Incoming!

- Added built-in anticheat plugin (server update)
- Added new French Officer voices from TheSoul (server update) (battlecries not finished yet)
- Added new(?) yet nostalgic voices for the Minuteman class 😉 (server update)
- Added the 'gag' command to gag players without muting their mic.
- The 'asay' command is now accessible to everyone, so players can send chat messages to admins only.
- Players can now replace old map nominations with new ones.
Stay tuned for more! There's a big update in store for the end of this year!
Changed files in this update