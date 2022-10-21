 Skip to content

Battle Grounds III update for 21 October 2022

Mini October Update, Winter Update Incoming!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added built-in anticheat plugin (server update)
  2. Added new French Officer voices from TheSoul (server update) (battlecries not finished yet)
  3. Added new(?) yet nostalgic voices for the Minuteman class 😉 (server update)
  4. Added the 'gag' command to gag players without muting their mic.
  5. The 'asay' command is now accessible to everyone, so players can send chat messages to admins only.
  6. Players can now replace old map nominations with new ones.

Stay tuned for more! There's a big update in store for the end of this year!

