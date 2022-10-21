Build 0.221.2.0 Patch Notes

• Converted the ship customisation UI to the UNOS visual aesthetic, and added a new tabbed interface.

• Made Wood and Acrylic floor materials to add to the pool of flooring types.

• Rebuilt the in-game bug submission system. A Mantis plugin update randomly changed how everything works.

• Fixed bug 637 - Loading game in sector 0,0,0 doesn't generate stars.

• Fixed bug 641 - Leaving game while disengaging from warp breaks disengage.

• Converted all of the HSL sliders on the ship customisation to use colour wheels instead.

• The UI customisation will now update in real-time. You don't need to press save to see your changes anymore.

• Fixed the "Mouse Y Inversion" setting defaulting to true on the main menu for new players.

• You can now choose between Carpet, Wood and Resin for the Primary and Secondary floor materials. Or, even mix and match between them.

• You can now change the default colour of the blue alert strips around the ship.

• Added a new no-headbob camera mode to the rotation when you press "C". It really needs some more refinement, but it works.

• Replaced all of the flooring actors with the new customisable ones. All except engineering, because they use their own style.

• Fixed a bug that was causing the game to not render reflections on non-transparent surfaces.

• Nebulae are now much softer and more fitting for a cloud of gasses.

• The current test nebulae have been increased in diameter from 20ly to 50ly, making them easier to spot at a distance.

• Open Clusters (1% chance in the galactic arm sectors) will now always spawn a nebula. In the future they will also all be unique.

• Did another pass on the customisation UI. It's now a lot tidier, and planned items are marked as Coming Soon.