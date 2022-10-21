Patch 1.0.16b
10/20/2022
- On the craft confirm screen, you can now mouse over usable hero portraits to see what
item they currently have equipped (in the bottom right of screen).
- When crafting an item usable by all heroes, the 'Everyone' bar in the craft confirm screen will be
replaced with every unlocked hero's portrait so you can compare equipped equipment.
- When crafting items w/ more than 6 ingredients that also required gold, the gold cost tooltip will no
longer be covered up by the craft confirm message.
- Crafting menu buttons now instantly mouse overable instead of the old strange delay
(should also be less laggy).
- Fixed a spelling mistake with Apocalypse enemy skill.
- Fixed a glitch when Terrify advanced skill would proc the auto burrow on an
Ash Shark.
- Fixed 'Back to Crafting' button (was working off if you had hero 20 instead of 21 for detecting
if it should show or not).
- Fixed a pretty serious glitch where crafting with a philo stone that needed to be bought from store wouldn't
decrease the philo stone count in store.
Changed files in this update