Hero Lodge update for 21 October 2022

Patch 1.0.16b

Patch 1.0.16b
10/20/2022

  • On the craft confirm screen, you can now mouse over usable hero portraits to see what
    item they currently have equipped (in the bottom right of screen).
  • When crafting an item usable by all heroes, the 'Everyone' bar in the craft confirm screen will be
    replaced with every unlocked hero's portrait so you can compare equipped equipment.
  • When crafting items w/ more than 6 ingredients that also required gold, the gold cost tooltip will no
    longer be covered up by the craft confirm message.
  • Crafting menu buttons now instantly mouse overable instead of the old strange delay
    (should also be less laggy).
  • Fixed a spelling mistake with Apocalypse enemy skill.
  • Fixed a glitch when Terrify advanced skill would proc the auto burrow on an
    Ash Shark.
  • Fixed 'Back to Crafting' button (was working off if you had hero 20 instead of 21 for detecting
    if it should show or not).
  • Fixed a pretty serious glitch where crafting with a philo stone that needed to be bought from store wouldn't
    decrease the philo stone count in store.

