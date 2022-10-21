UPDATE 8.6.0

Flamethrower Fixes & Changes
- Damage dealt was displayed incorrectly
- There was very low damage on TechSphere
- Increased burning time
- Reduced burning damage
- Increased damage on direct contact
General Fixes
- Couldn't spawn in the first round of Elimination Mode
- Incorrect camera rotation on first respawn
- After update 8.4.0 AI robots fired slightly above the target
- When using two Railguns, there was no aiming animation for the second
General changes
- In Elimination mode, a respawn window will appear every round
- The building spawn animation is back again and has been slightly tweaked
