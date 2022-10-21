 Skip to content

Combots update for 21 October 2022

UPDATE 8.6.0

Flamethrower Fixes & Changes

  • Damage dealt was displayed incorrectly
  • There was very low damage on TechSphere
  • Increased burning time
  • Reduced burning damage
  • Increased damage on direct contact

General Fixes

  • Couldn't spawn in the first round of Elimination Mode
  • Incorrect camera rotation on first respawn
  • After update 8.4.0 AI robots fired slightly above the target
  • When using two Railguns, there was no aiming animation for the second

General changes

  • In Elimination mode, a respawn window will appear every round
  • The building spawn animation is back again and has been slightly tweaked

