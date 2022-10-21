 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 21 October 2022

ClientVersion 7602386

Share · View all patches · Build 9766631 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Grim Tweeter hiding the hat/headphones
  • Updated cp_spookeyridge to fix missing tool brushes
  • Updated pd_farmageddon
  • Lighting changes
  • Minor detail changes
  • Reworked scarecrow logic to make use of the setmodel and ondeath commands
  • Set scarecrow health to 500
  • Updated menu text
  • Updated ctf_crasher
  • Fixed an edge case where a Giant's attributes weren't always granted properly
  • Fixed an edge case where if a Giant died before their door opened it would open and not receive the close input
  • Fixed an instance where a player could become trapped inside the opposing team's door
  • Updated plr_hacksaw_event
  • Fixed broken area portals
  • Fixed skybox issue
  • Fixed HHH not animating

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Grim Tweeter Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/hat 1
  • Grim Tweeter Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/headphones 1
  • Holographic Harvest Haunted Scrap Canteen 2022 Attributes/set item tint RGB/value reduced from 10526975 to 10519036 (-7939)

