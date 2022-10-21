- Fixed the Grim Tweeter hiding the hat/headphones
- Updated cp_spookeyridge to fix missing tool brushes
- Updated pd_farmageddon
- Lighting changes
- Minor detail changes
- Reworked scarecrow logic to make use of the setmodel and ondeath commands
- Set scarecrow health to 500
- Updated menu text
- Updated ctf_crasher
- Fixed an edge case where a Giant's attributes weren't always granted properly
- Fixed an edge case where if a Giant died before their door opened it would open and not receive the close input
- Fixed an instance where a player could become trapped inside the opposing team's door
- Updated plr_hacksaw_event
- Fixed broken area portals
- Fixed skybox issue
- Fixed HHH not animating
Team Fortress 2 update for 21 October 2022
ClientVersion 7602386
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian
Items
- Grim Tweeter Removed attribute
visuals/player_bodygroups/hat
1
- Grim Tweeter Removed attribute
visuals/player_bodygroups/headphones
1
- Holographic Harvest Haunted Scrap Canteen 2022 Attributes/set item tint RGB/value reduced from
10526975to
10519036(-7939)
TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
Extra notes