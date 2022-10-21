2.4.9 Patch

Don't forget to enter the t-shirt giveaway that ends on Halloween!
Changes
- Added a note to the main menu
- Max run speed of all animals lowered
- Raptor turn speed in flight has increased a bit
- Nametags are no longer visible from extremely far away- must be atleast close enough for local chat
- Loading screen added to teleport so that you don't see the camera jump around
- Randomizer locks for sub-categories (such as manes, markings, etc.) now toggle all the contained locks within that category
- Felis body collider is now at shoulder height
- Afk should show on your nametag after 3 minutes of inactivity, you will be automatically booted out of the game after 5 minutes of inactivity
- Added Peccatori's feather marking pack
Fixes
- Randomizer now randomizes felis and canis tails properly according to length
- Settings change in real time again- they weren't applying until you restarted the game
- Character selection species labels should resize properly with the boxes now
- Gamesparks code is completely gone from the game now
- Insect volume lowered
- Unity does not turn off sounds that are too far away to hear, so I added a script that does just that
- You can create a private chat channel again, and typing in the box will not cause your character to move
- You should be able to edit raptor characters properly with the changes saving
- Tombet's giant main tree should be collidable
- Aging is no longer jumping at twice the speed of before
- Canis pointed and forked tongue labels were mixed. They're correct now.
- Soto spawn is higher so you don't spawn under the water
- Fixed typo in market
- You no longer freeze after playing the shell minigame
- Randomizing canis scars works properly now
- Removed the water pool area in undertree
- You can view feather tails and multi-tails for Felis in the offline editor
- You can view multi-tails for Canis in the offline editor
