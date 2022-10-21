 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cereal Soup update for 21 October 2022

2.4.9 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9766597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't forget to enter the t-shirt giveaway that ends on Halloween!

Changes

  • Added a note to the main menu
  • Max run speed of all animals lowered
  • Raptor turn speed in flight has increased a bit
  • Nametags are no longer visible from extremely far away- must be atleast close enough for local chat
  • Loading screen added to teleport so that you don't see the camera jump around
  • Randomizer locks for sub-categories (such as manes, markings, etc.) now toggle all the contained locks within that category
  • Felis body collider is now at shoulder height
  • Afk should show on your nametag after 3 minutes of inactivity, you will be automatically booted out of the game after 5 minutes of inactivity
  • Added Peccatori's feather marking pack

Fixes

  • Randomizer now randomizes felis and canis tails properly according to length
  • Settings change in real time again- they weren't applying until you restarted the game
  • Character selection species labels should resize properly with the boxes now
  • Gamesparks code is completely gone from the game now
  • Insect volume lowered
  • Unity does not turn off sounds that are too far away to hear, so I added a script that does just that
  • You can create a private chat channel again, and typing in the box will not cause your character to move
  • You should be able to edit raptor characters properly with the changes saving
  • Tombet's giant main tree should be collidable
  • Aging is no longer jumping at twice the speed of before
  • Canis pointed and forked tongue labels were mixed. They're correct now.
  • Soto spawn is higher so you don't spawn under the water
  • Fixed typo in market
  • You no longer freeze after playing the shell minigame
  • Randomizing canis scars works properly now
  • Removed the water pool area in undertree
  • You can view feather tails and multi-tails for Felis in the offline editor
  • You can view multi-tails for Canis in the offline editor

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link