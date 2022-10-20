 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 20 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Rare issue when crew enter an airlock while low on O2 that can cause crashes and game save corruption.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash in the resources manager.
  • Bugfix: Rare crash in the crew management UI.
  • Bugfix: The "partial refund only" text was being displayed in English in non-English translations.
  • Bugfix: Bug that was causing significantly worse multicore performance.
  • Bugfix: Possible fix for random freezes on some CPUs.
  • Bugfix: Failure creating a .workshop file for Steam Workshop uploads will no longer cause the whole app to crash. An error message will be displayed instead.
  • Bugfix: Crash in developer mode when enabling frame step mode.

