- Bugfix: Rare issue when crew enter an airlock while low on O2 that can cause crashes and game save corruption.
- Bugfix: Rare crash in the resources manager.
- Bugfix: Rare crash in the crew management UI.
- Bugfix: The "partial refund only" text was being displayed in English in non-English translations.
- Bugfix: Bug that was causing significantly worse multicore performance.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for random freezes on some CPUs.
- Bugfix: Failure creating a .workshop file for Steam Workshop uploads will no longer cause the whole app to crash. An error message will be displayed instead.
- Bugfix: Crash in developer mode when enabling frame step mode.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 20 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
