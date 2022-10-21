 Skip to content

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 21 October 2022

Halloween Update - Spooky skins, bat wings, tricks and treats!

Hello babies, daddies and Zombies

This month's spooooky update has just been released 🎃!. Tryout the new Halloween themed skins and hat, bat wings, bones, trick or treat bags and much more!

Read the full Patch notes here:

  • ZomBaby
  • Zombaby is effected differently by items! Sickness heals the Zombaby over time. Items that typically restore health hurt it, and items that usually decrease health, restore it! The Zombaby is a difficult and frustrating child to parent.
  • The model designer felt uncomfortable modeling & texturing actual baby flesh, so we opted to make this baby’s flesh with raw steak “guts” and a raw chicken breast “brain”, dyed pink for the necessary color pop.
  • NecroDaddy
  • Spawns with a healing staff. This magical rod allows Daddy to keep babies and daddies healthy! It even works on the Zombaby!
  • Pumpkin Hat
  • Blocks headshots until it breaks
  • Eat pumpkin pieces to wear the pumpkin. Players who do not eat pumpkin pieces are not permitted to wear the pumpkin hat.

  • Trick or Treat Bags
  • Is it a trick? or treat? Break open to find out!
  • Return of the Halloween Decorations!
  • Also added some more pumpkins
  • And bones! Whose bones are these?

  • Games now default to nighttime - very spooky
  • At nighttime, the bear is now made of bones, instead of traditional flesh, for the holiday.
  • A bat is in the backyard! What to do with it?
  • Daddy’s Nightmare Updates
  • Daddy Health bars now show on baby screens and other Daddy’s
  • Babies can now die & respawn in daddy’s nightmare
  • Item Reworks
  • Bats, Hammers & Crow bars: These items now have an extra powerful charge swing ability!
  • Ball Blaster: Can now lock on to characters with the “Throw” button (Default Right Click/Left Trigger)
  • Mechanic Changes
  • Throwing can now be charged to increase the power of your throw
  • Reaching 100 sickness will now cause a player to vomit. Vomiting removes sickness and deals a small amount of health damage.
  • Daddies can now die and respawn
  • Daddy bodies can be picked up, thrown, and eaten (the choice is yours)

  • Baby Disably can now disconnect if the link is broken.
  • Sickness ticks every frame for drinks
  • Vape is now twice as “full”
  • Dirty diaper buff duration reduced to 15 seconds (from 30)
  • Fudge the Bulldog is wearing festive headgear

  • Fixed an issue with the pool cement collider near the back of the yard
  • Fixed a issue with ragdolls jittering after death
  • Fixed some network syncing bugs
  • Fixed an issue with some impact sounds over-playing
  • Fixed a bug with masks in the customization screens

