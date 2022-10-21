Halloween Update - Spooky skins, bat wings, tricks and treats!

Hello babies, daddies and Zombies
This month's spooooky update has just been released 🎃!. Tryout the new Halloween themed skins and hat, bat wings, bones, trick or treat bags and much more!
Read the full Patch notes here:
- ZomBaby
- Zombaby is effected differently by items! Sickness heals the Zombaby over time. Items that typically restore health hurt it, and items that usually decrease health, restore it! The Zombaby is a difficult and frustrating child to parent.
- The model designer felt uncomfortable modeling & texturing actual baby flesh, so we opted to make this baby’s flesh with raw steak “guts” and a raw chicken breast “brain”, dyed pink for the necessary color pop.
- NecroDaddy
- Spawns with a healing staff. This magical rod allows Daddy to keep babies and daddies healthy! It even works on the Zombaby!
- Pumpkin Hat
- Blocks headshots until it breaks
- Eat pumpkin pieces to wear the pumpkin. Players who do not eat pumpkin pieces are not permitted to wear the pumpkin hat.
- Trick or Treat Bags
- Is it a trick? or treat? Break open to find out!
- Return of the Halloween Decorations!
- Also added some more pumpkins
- And bones! Whose bones are these?
- Games now default to nighttime - very spooky
- At nighttime, the bear is now made of bones, instead of traditional flesh, for the holiday.
- A bat is in the backyard! What to do with it?
- Daddy’s Nightmare Updates
- Daddy Health bars now show on baby screens and other Daddy’s
- Babies can now die & respawn in daddy’s nightmare
- Item Reworks
- Bats, Hammers & Crow bars: These items now have an extra powerful charge swing ability!
- Ball Blaster: Can now lock on to characters with the “Throw” button (Default Right Click/Left Trigger)
- Mechanic Changes
- Throwing can now be charged to increase the power of your throw
- Reaching 100 sickness will now cause a player to vomit. Vomiting removes sickness and deals a small amount of health damage.
- Daddies can now die and respawn
- Daddy bodies can be picked up, thrown, and eaten (the choice is yours)
- Baby Disably can now disconnect if the link is broken.
- Sickness ticks every frame for drinks
- Vape is now twice as “full”
- Dirty diaper buff duration reduced to 15 seconds (from 30)
- Fudge the Bulldog is wearing festive headgear
- Fixed an issue with the pool cement collider near the back of the yard
- Fixed a issue with ragdolls jittering after death
- Fixed some network syncing bugs
- Fixed an issue with some impact sounds over-playing
- Fixed a bug with masks in the customization screens
Changed files in this update