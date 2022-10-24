- Added a first-time user tutorial
- Now displaying the server type while in the Lobby (make sure you’re using “Public” if you’re not planning on inviting friends to play with you)
- Various minor quality of life and bug fixes
Flippin Misfits update for 24 October 2022
October 24th Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
