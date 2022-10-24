 Skip to content

Flippin Misfits update for 24 October 2022

October 24th Patch Notes

Build 9765862

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a first-time user tutorial
  • Now displaying the server type while in the Lobby (make sure you’re using “Public” if you’re not planning on inviting friends to play with you)
  • Various minor quality of life and bug fixes

