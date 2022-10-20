Updated quest log & new way to upgrade the village

A short video demonstrating the new stuff:
Full change log:
Updated quest log
- The raccoon will now offer up to 7 quests at a time, to make the questing experience feel less linear and more "sandbox-y".
- The quest log now looks nicer and clearly indicates the type of each quest (boss fight / exploration / etc.)
- The questline has been slightly changed and a couple more quests have been added.
Removal of the "threat level" system
- In my opinion, the "village threat level" mechanic was adding nothing of value to the gameplay and made upgrading your village feel unnecessarily punishing. Correct me if I'm wrong.
- Threat-reducing buildings can no longer be built, but might be re-added in the future with other functionality. Existing buildings will still exist, but you won't be able to build them again after demolishing.
Expanding the village through defeating invasions
- The village will start out with only two building slots available.
- The number of slots can be increased by securing additional parts of the forest - which involves defeating a small invasion, each being progressively more difficult.
Slime punch changes
- Slime punch now accumulates combo points when hitting enemies.
- The punch itself is slightly larger and has a slightly longer reach.
- Will now only harvest trees if the cursor is hovering over the tree.
