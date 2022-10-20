- The CO2 boost calculation was increased and adjusted.
- A money diagram was added.
- Solar energy was added.
- Fixed a bug with the grow info for outdoor plants.
- Fixed minor bugs
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 October 2022
Update 0.17.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update