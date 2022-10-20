 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 20 October 2022

Update 0.17.12

Share · Build 9765633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The CO2 boost calculation was increased and adjusted.
  • A money diagram was added.
  • Solar energy was added.
  • Fixed a bug with the grow info for outdoor plants.
  • Fixed minor bugs

