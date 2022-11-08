 Skip to content

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 2 update for 8 November 2022

Patch Notes: November 8th, 2022

Hi everyone! We are very excited to announce that Soma is officially developing a new Redwall project, The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout - Encore Edition!
This upcoming version of The Scout will include all three Acts combined into one game, along with a variety of new content, improved controls, and other quality of life updates that players have requested over the years!

In the meantime, we are committed to making sure that everyone who own original copies of The Scout acts have as bug-free of an experience as possible, so we will be continuing to roll out bug fixes here until we have smashed as many as possible! In lieu of that, we have a small bug fix update for you today! Here are some of the highlights:

  • Fixed a number of typos in dialogue and cutscenes across all levels.
  • Fixed a number of audio issues throughout Old Moss Creek.

