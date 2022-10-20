NOTE: chat changed so that only the ENTER key will start letting you type into chat/cmd
Small update, changes:
- Modify chat so that only the ENTER key initiates typing chat
- Add ability to re-bind keys using a new Hot Keys dialog via the System dialog
- Update inventory bag so that you can CTRL+drag to auto stagger items
- Add help question mark to inventory bag
- Change new items in bag inventory so they stagger on entry
- Correct issue with drag and drop on other players/NPCs sometimes shows drop dialog (should be give/trade/sell)
- Remove level limit from entry underground areas
- Add reasoning msg if a /rep cmd is rejected
- Correct bug in poison resistance calculations
- Increase double axe damage
- Decrease arrow price and increase arrow stack size
- Modify how party member exp gains are distributed so that each member gets somewhat more than a direct lvl-based ratio. Distributions are still based on levels, but every member gets more exp now. This makes it so that it is generally beneficial for people to hunt in a party versus solo.
- Minor modifications to various text colors and sizes to make them more readable
- Add help question mark to chat history dialog
- Correct snake proportions
