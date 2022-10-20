- It was suggested by one of the players to make the purifier start working with the next stack if the previous stack did not have the required amount of resource to process. Now the purifier works exactly like this, however, if there is enough resource in the previous stack again, it will be processed by the next one.
- Another player was asked to make more directions for the main character, now the main character has 8 directions for each type of animation instead of 4.
Total Factory update for 20 October 2022
Player suggestion update v.136.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
