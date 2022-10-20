 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total Factory update for 20 October 2022

Player suggestion update v.136.31

Share · View all patches · Build 9765470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It was suggested by one of the players to make the purifier start working with the next stack if the previous stack did not have the required amount of resource to process. Now the purifier works exactly like this, however, if there is enough resource in the previous stack again, it will be processed by the next one.
  • Another player was asked to make more directions for the main character, now the main character has 8 directions for each type of animation instead of 4.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link