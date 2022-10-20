 Skip to content

AutoChess of Gensokyo update for 20 October 2022

2.0.2 修复一些问题

Share · View all patches · Build 9765389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

维护时间4:00-4:30
修复因短时间内有多个单位触发了隙间导致的单位无敌。
修复减攻速叠加不正常的问题。
修复有尸体存留时间过长的问题。

梅蒂欣
毒的伤害600/1000/1800→500/800/1400
修复梅蒂欣毒算作了控制的问题

四季
三星棒子伤害250→800

