A Violent Revelry update for 20 October 2022

Update 0.1.9

Update 0.1.9 · Build 9765252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Hold interact to buy or sell quickly
  • Bows will show a glint effect when ready to loose
  • Human screams!
  • Option for autosave
  • Added some lines for the cursor and player facing
  • Teleporters have been placed around the starting area
  • Light spells can absorb wind depending on the caster's direction
  • Menu has a Day stat near the map

Adjustments

  • Alt interact activates on release now
  • Alt interact will break a weapon
  • Alt interact will learn a spell without equipping it
  • Adjusted alt interact effects
  • Attacking or casting will remove invisibility
  • Casting spells are cancelled upon trip, stun, or death
  • Stun effects are disabled on death
  • Increase to default visibility
  • Sacrificial circles increase more from corpses and less from blood
  • Armor weight has a stronger effect on rotation speed
  • NPC tabards are word over chest armor
  • Updated castles' boss door sprite
  • Projectiles created from wands no longer have sustained sfx
  • Changed the wind sfx
  • Minor adjustments to some entities
  • Minor adjustments to some stars

Bugfixes

  • Dropped weapons should remain in an area
  • Nocking an even number of arrows is symmetrical
  • Eight pointed stars will save correctly
  • Able to save/load within the castle boss area without being spit out into the castle
  • The map is no longer updated in the castle boss area
  • Towns have more than just Light shrines
  • Fixed a bug causing an area's doors, bookshelves, and chests to not load
  • Crystal rocks in mines will no longer stack directly on top of each other
  • Roaming parties will properly update if not all are accounted for after leaving the area
  • NPC followers like sheep or bodyguards won't respawn if their leader is dead
  • Accidentally fixed hair loss on load? Idk it's just not happening anymore
  • Start with full mana
  • The light and semi-light parts of visibility circles will scale properly

