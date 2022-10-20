Update 0.1.9

Additions
- Hold interact to buy or sell quickly
- Bows will show a glint effect when ready to loose
- Human screams!
- Option for autosave
- Added some lines for the cursor and player facing
- Teleporters have been placed around the starting area
- Light spells can absorb wind depending on the caster's direction
- Menu has a Day stat near the map
Adjustments
- Alt interact activates on release now
- Alt interact will break a weapon
- Alt interact will learn a spell without equipping it
- Adjusted alt interact effects
- Attacking or casting will remove invisibility
- Casting spells are cancelled upon trip, stun, or death
- Stun effects are disabled on death
- Increase to default visibility
- Sacrificial circles increase more from corpses and less from blood
- Armor weight has a stronger effect on rotation speed
- NPC tabards are word over chest armor
- Updated castles' boss door sprite
- Projectiles created from wands no longer have sustained sfx
- Changed the wind sfx
- Minor adjustments to some entities
- Minor adjustments to some stars
Bugfixes
- Dropped weapons should remain in an area
- Nocking an even number of arrows is symmetrical
- Eight pointed stars will save correctly
- Able to save/load within the castle boss area without being spit out into the castle
- The map is no longer updated in the castle boss area
- Towns have more than just Light shrines
- Fixed a bug causing an area's doors, bookshelves, and chests to not load
- Crystal rocks in mines will no longer stack directly on top of each other
- Roaming parties will properly update if not all are accounted for after leaving the area
- NPC followers like sheep or bodyguards won't respawn if their leader is dead
- Accidentally fixed hair loss on load? Idk it's just not happening anymore
- Start with full mana
- The light and semi-light parts of visibility circles will scale properly
Changed files in this update