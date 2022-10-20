Scene selection screen could crash in specific cases
Welcome To... Chichester Redux : The Spy Of America And The Long Vacation update for 20 October 2022
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WTC 1 Windows Depot 963771
- Loading history…
WTC 1 Linux Depot 963772
- Loading history…
WTC 1 Mac Depot 963773
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update