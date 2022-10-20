 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sora update for 20 October 2022

New Languages, Steam Deck Support Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 9764705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Rejoice! Based on community requests, Sora now has support for Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Korean as well!

Moreover, full support has been added for Steam Input and Steam Deck!

Full Version 1.2.7. Patch Notes
  • Added language support for Japanese, Chinese (standard, traditional), and Korean languages.
  • Added Steam Input and Steam Deck support.
  • Opening video now uses the volume of Music Volume setting.
  • Voiced lines now use the volume of Sound Effect Volume setting.
  • Removed launcher (all settings can now be accessed in-game instead).

Changed files in this update

The project that is too secret for its own good Content Depot 390731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link