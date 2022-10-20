New Languages, Steam Deck Support Added!

Rejoice! Based on community requests, Sora now has support for Japanese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, and Korean as well!
Moreover, full support has been added for Steam Input and Steam Deck!
Full Version 1.2.7. Patch Notes
- Added language support for Japanese, Chinese (standard, traditional), and Korean languages.
- Added Steam Input and Steam Deck support.
- Opening video now uses the volume of Music Volume setting.
- Voiced lines now use the volume of Sound Effect Volume setting.
- Removed launcher (all settings can now be accessed in-game instead).
Changed files in this update