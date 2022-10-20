Grayscale Memories is now supported game controller (Xbox 360) / Gamepad.
If there are any bugs please let me know, thanks.
流光記憶之灰 Grayscale Memories update for 20 October 2022
Now Supports Game Controller / Gamepad
Patchnotes via Steam Community
