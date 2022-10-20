P&C Beta Update: 20.10.22

This is a good day!

The Oni Reign officially opens, while still being worked on in most of its aspects, but you can finally start meeting Oni Princess and her people!

Size: 774.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Moth Princess NSFW animation #4 added!

ːswirliesː Oni Event II is now playable!

ːswirliesː The Oni Reign is now visitable for the most part!

ːswirliesː Svaara, Forge Princess can now be met in the Oni Reign (soon, many new armor sets will be available at her forge!)

ːswirliesː Oni Bean Merchant can now be met in the Oni Reign

ːswirliesː Orata, the Swift, added as Oni Princess' Champion (3 more to go!)

ːswirliesː Added dedicated sprites for the Mermaid Sisters and Mermaid Progeny!

ːswirliesː New item added: Bastardoni

ːswirliesː New item added: Warlust Beans. -50 HPs +25% ATK -25% DEF/MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Bloodlust. -500 HPs. If surviving +3ATK/-1DEF or +3MAT/-1MDF

ːswirliesː New item added: Blood Iron

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Staff

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Hematite Claws

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Blood Whip

ːswirliesː Triclop Wicca guards added around Oni Reign

ːswirliesː Flying on the overworld map doesn't increase movement speed anymore

ːswirliesː Frenzy Anemone reworked. From -50% HPs + 25% ATK to -25% HPs + 25% Crit Chance

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed transformations items bugging Progeny level if used before said Progeny gets deposited in Dear's Box after leveling up

ːswirliesː Fixes around Oni Colosseum

ːswirliesː Fixed the first Colosseum battle not starting correctly

ːswirliesː Reworked and upgraded Fang Princess' battle system

ːswirliesː Fixed Ice Chongers possibly sending the player over walls

ːswirliesː Fixed some transformation items possibly resetting the Progeny level to 1 when used

ːswirliesː Fixed Cinder Ribbon possibly bugging some items used after it

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Cave passability issues

ːswirliesː Fixed performance issues in Slime Reign during the "Bubbling Emotions" sneaking section