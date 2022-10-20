Minor Bug fixes, Balance changes & Optimizing Thunder, Steam Mortar, Blunderbuss

Balance changes :
- [Buff] SSDs can detect enemies for further away
- [Buff] Range now affects Agatha explosions
- [Buff] Agatha Base Firerate up
- [Buff] Agatha magical molotovs cannot have the ice effect anymore
- [Buff] Agatha Blood molotov now throws out saws
- [Buff] Agatha firerate scaling increased
- [Nerf] H Bomb kill count needed to spawn a bomb increased
- [Buff] H Bomb Prime bombs frequency increased
- [Nerf] Upgraded Bio-Engineering do not give HP anymore
- [Nerf] Deadlock upgraded needs 8 gems to spawn a SSD instead of 5
- [Nerf] Reduced a bit Leonard's turret life
- [Nerf] Increased Corrupted Cultists Speed in the church
- [Buff] Headless Cultists do not spawn flying larvaes anymore
- [Nerf] More kills needed to heal with surviving vampire
- [Nerf] Lilith Reload time increased a lil bit
- [Nerf] Leonard Dash range reduced a lil bit
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug causing HBomb Prime to not have the right aspect in the meta card shop
- Fixed a bug causing Evolve's description to not display correctly in the meta card shop
- Fixed a bug that caused steam mortar's shrapnel to be Leonard melee attack, instead of the turrets projectiles
- Fixed a bug that caused Leonard's turret bullets to not be affected by butchering knife & hemo-rage prime
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to have the effects of Adrenaline Potion by default
- Fixed a bug that caused the prime machine to not give you back the right amount of prime dust after resetting
- Fixed a bug that caused the wall eyes not to have pupils in the church
- Fixed a bug that caused Leonard turrets to not spawn with the right amount of hp when evolved
Optimization :
- Reduced the amount of hitsparks
- Steam Mortar Bullets do not generate small hitsparks
- Some optimization under the hood regarding thunder strikes, blunderbuss and steam mortar
Changed files in this update