 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult Of Babel update for 20 October 2022

Minor Bug fixes, Balance changes & Optimizing Thunder, Steam Mortar, Blunderbuss

Share · View all patches · Build 9764043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes :

  • [Buff] SSDs can detect enemies for further away
  • [Buff] Range now affects Agatha explosions
  • [Buff] Agatha Base Firerate up
  • [Buff] Agatha magical molotovs cannot have the ice effect anymore
  • [Buff] Agatha Blood molotov now throws out saws
  • [Buff] Agatha firerate scaling increased
  • [Nerf] H Bomb kill count needed to spawn a bomb increased
  • [Buff] H Bomb Prime bombs frequency increased
  • [Nerf] Upgraded Bio-Engineering do not give HP anymore
  • [Nerf] Deadlock upgraded needs 8 gems to spawn a SSD instead of 5
  • [Nerf] Reduced a bit Leonard's turret life
  • [Nerf] Increased Corrupted Cultists Speed in the church
  • [Buff] Headless Cultists do not spawn flying larvaes anymore
  • [Nerf] More kills needed to heal with surviving vampire
  • [Nerf] Lilith Reload time increased a lil bit
  • [Nerf] Leonard Dash range reduced a lil bit

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug causing HBomb Prime to not have the right aspect in the meta card shop
  • Fixed a bug causing Evolve's description to not display correctly in the meta card shop
  • Fixed a bug that caused steam mortar's shrapnel to be Leonard melee attack, instead of the turrets projectiles
  • Fixed a bug that caused Leonard's turret bullets to not be affected by butchering knife & hemo-rage prime
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to have the effects of Adrenaline Potion by default
  • Fixed a bug that caused the prime machine to not give you back the right amount of prime dust after resetting
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wall eyes not to have pupils in the church
  • Fixed a bug that caused Leonard turrets to not spawn with the right amount of hp when evolved

Optimization :

  • Reduced the amount of hitsparks
  • Steam Mortar Bullets do not generate small hitsparks
  • Some optimization under the hood regarding thunder strikes, blunderbuss and steam mortar

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link