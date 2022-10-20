 Skip to content

Flying Neko Delivery update for 20 October 2022

Flying Neko Delivery is out now!

THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT!

After 3 long years, Onigiri is finally ready to hop on their broomstick and live the life of a delivery witch! We sincerely thank all of the playtesters, content creators, and everyone who has played the demo or has been keeping an eye on the game!

Along with being available on PC here on Steam, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, for $19.99 USD or the rough equivalent in other currencies.

REVIEWS

The single most helpful thing you can do to support us after buying the game is to leave a review! Steam uses the number of reviews during launch to gauge interest in the game, so more reviews means more visibility.

WIKI

The official wiki is just getting started! If you've got the time and energy, please feel free to contribute!
https://flying-neko-delivery.fandom.com/wiki/Flying_Neko_Delivery_Wiki

BUGS AND OTHER ISSUES

If you run into issues, don't hesitate to use the bug report form here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHnCibD1DhRUK8BOCW8vodgIuuhFZfLEkPtkPKA4bDjF2w3A/viewform

It's also accessible in-game from the "System" menu. Press "Esc", then "Page Down" once, then choose "Report a bug".

You can also report bugs in the Steam discussion forums, but we might not follow up as quickly:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/410740/discussions/0/6164890302161992993/

