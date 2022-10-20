 Skip to content

Eveslan update for 20 October 2022

Update 20.10.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9763862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unit recruit menu changed. Map border changed.
Npc spawn increased at open world. Npc wandering system improved.

Changed files in this update

Eveslan Content Depot 711631
