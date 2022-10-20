Update v1.0.2

v1.0.2
- Quality of Life Feature: New feedback when you don't have enough experience to acquire a skill.
- Translation: Fixed minor errors in italian and english.
- Translation: Fixed errors in the japanese tooltips (special thanks to 地獄変).
- Fix: There was a problem displaying some tooltips when using chinese, japanese or korean language.
- Fix: Engineering Skills now doesn't activate Big Explosives artifact if there are no enemies available.
- Fix: Some artifacts that maxed HP were not stacking.
- Fix: When two padlock cards were dealt a softlock where the player did not have movement options could happen.
