Right and Down update for 20 October 2022

Update v1.0.2

Update v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.2

  • Quality of Life Feature: New feedback when you don't have enough experience to acquire a skill.
  • Translation: Fixed minor errors in italian and english.
  • Translation: Fixed errors in the japanese tooltips (special thanks to 地獄変).
  • Fix: There was a problem displaying some tooltips when using chinese, japanese or korean language.
  • Fix: Engineering Skills now doesn't activate Big Explosives artifact if there are no enemies available.
  • Fix: Some artifacts that maxed HP were not stacking.
  • Fix: When two padlock cards were dealt a softlock where the player did not have movement options could happen.

