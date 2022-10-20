Patch Notes 1.1.0

Hey everyone!
We have a major patch for you all today! Let's just dive right into everything.
This update introduces a new mechanic: Trait Enhancements. You can now devolve or cancel the evolution of your Coromon to make them benefit from improved versions of their Trait. (AKA Trait+ and Trait++)
Another impactful change is the reduction of RNG. A number of Skills, Traits, weather effects and conditions have been revisited to slightly reduce RNG for everyone.
But to reduce RNG even further we’ve introduced a new optional “Reduced RNG mode” setting for single-player, this mode will be enabled by default in online matches. Details about this mode can be found further below.
Game Updates
- Added a new item called ‘Insane Spinner’, which lets players playing on the Insane difficulty catch any quest Coromon. The Coromon you catch with this Spinner are stored in a hidden inaccessible storage, but can be handed in for quests
- Added a new difficulty setting which disables the catching of any Coromon
- Added a new difficulty setting that lets you select any Coromon as your starter, for those Swurmy Only runs
- Milestones 51-100 are now available
- Milestones 1-50 have been updated; if you’ve unlocked them already you can find the updated rewards in your inventory
- Revitaliser Gem now recovers 6% HP (up from 5%)
- Traits like Prepared will show an indicator for the user (not the opponent) to show when the effect is active
- Premonition now deals Ghost damage
- Burn condition now lowers the Coromon’s Special Attack stat by 30%
- Poison condition now lowers the Coromon’s Attack stat by 30%
- Sand Spout Skill Flash is now available in Vermeer Grotto
- Inspect Scent and Trait Scent have been disabled for online play
- Kyraptor can no longer learn Crunch
- A number of skills that do flat damage (like Splash) or percentage (like Death Grip in PvP) are no longer influenced by damage-increasing effects (like Rain, sharp claws)
Game Fixes
- Fixed Revenge Jaws, Sumo Stance and Frigid Barrier Skills, these are now functioning as described
- Shell Drill now lowers special defense, as intended
- Fixed “invalid battle” error that happened when two Coromon with a weather-applying Trait faint at once in an online battle.
Conditions & weather
- Sleep condition is replaced by the Drowsy condition; drowsy Coromon will have 30% reduced Attack and Special Attack stat, and every hit on them is a critical hit. The condition lasts for 4 turns.
- Updated Shock condition: instead of a 25% chance to do nothing each turn, the effect triggers every fourth turn and now included a visual indicator when that happens
- Twilight effect has been changed: In Twilight, ghost Coromon won’t make contact with their targets, and positive stat boosts on non-ghost Coromon become negative stat boosts
Reduced RNG mode
- Added Reduced RNG mode setting for single player, enforced it in PvP:
- All skills with less than 100 accuracy now have 100 accuracy, but their effects will slightly diminish
- Their power is multiplied by the accuracy percentage. For example a skill that had 100 power and 85 accuracy, will now have 100 x 0.85 = 85 power
- One hit KO Skills will now damage the target for 35% of their current HP
- Drowsy condition only lasts for 2 rounds, but Skills that apply them have 100 accuracy.
- Side effects on skills (e.g. 25% to Burn the target) won’t trigger randomly anymore, but will instead trigger every Xth turn, where X is determined by the original percentage. An indicator below the Skill button will show if and when the side effects will trigger.
- Critical hits get the same treatment as side effects and are now predetermined, but still affected by the amount of stat changes on your Critical Hit Chance.
- A number of Traits trigger every X turns, instead of having a chance to trigger each turn.
- Number of strikes on multi hits is now influenced by Speed stat changes. If the Coromon has a negative Speed stat change (i.e. its Speed was lowered by 1 stage or more) then the least amount of strikes will occur. With a positive Speed stat change the highest amount of strikes will occur.
Trait Enhancements & Devolution
- Coromon that could but haven’t evolved now benefit from Trait Enhancements, at the cost of certain stat reductions defined by the Trait. (e.g. Antidote+ will drop 15% Attack and Special Attack, while Conductor+ will drop 30% Attack and Defense) You can find these percentages by pressing on the stats in the evolution details.
- Coromon summary has a new tab where you can see the changes your Coromon could benefit from
- When a Coromon evolves you can now stop the evolution
- You can trigger the skipped evolution of a non-evolved Coromon via the new tab in the Coromon summary
- Introduced a new item: Devolve Pill. It devolves a Coromon. Who would’ve guessed?
- Loan Squads in PvP now also include non-evolved Coromon
Example Trait Enhancement stages:
- Nano Skin: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding.
- Nano Skin+: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding. Recovers from status problems two rounds after they are inflicted.
- Nano Skin++: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding and all status problems.
New Items
- Zum Fruit: Increase Attack and Special Attack after getting hit by a super effective attack.
- Fari Fruit: Increase Speed after getting hit by a super effective attack.
- Brume Gem: Prevent getting affected by entry hazards.
- Nullifier Rock: Prevent getting affected by weather effects.
- Pista Stone: The Coromon increases its Attack by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.
- Almo Stone: The Coromon increases its Special Attack by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.
- Peca Stone: The Coromon increases its Special Defense by 50% but can no longer use status skills.
- Maca Stone: The Coromon increases its [stat.defense] by 50% but can no longer use status Skills.
- Acor Stone: The Coromon increases its Speed by 50% but can only use the first skill it uses in each battle.
- Overcharger Gem: The Coromon deals 25% increased damage, but requires 5 more [sp] to use Skills.
- Kiwano Rock: All attackers making contact suffer from 15% recoil damage.
- Enhancer Gem. Enhance the Trait of the Coromon by 1 stage.
New/Updated Skills
- Meteor Shower now has 10% recoil damage and has 140 basepower
- Power Talons deplete 7 SP and no longer drain
- Shared Fate now fails if used consecutively
- Detonate now has 85 accuracy, down from 95
- Supercharge, Status: The user becomes supercharged, increasing its Special Attack by 2 stages. Added to Flowish, Bittybolt, Acie line
- Tail Splash, Physical Water, 55pwr, 100acc: Smack the target with a powerful splashing tail swing. Added to Flowish line
- Sandspout, Special Sand, 65pwr, 90acc: Burrow beneath the ground to hit the target from below. Has a 50% chance to make the target Hazy. Added to Decibite,Sanscale lines
- Trait Scent: Status: Using its keen sense of smell, the user identifies the Trait of the target. Added to Armado line
- Stay Frosty, Status: The user surrounds themselves in an icy mist, making their Ice skills deal 50% increased damage for the next 3 rounds. Added to Frova line
- Spectral Tide, Status: Summon a spectral tide which prevents the target from healing for 3 rounds, and makes them Hazy. Added to Lunarpup line
- Inversal, Status: Inverses the user's energy, causing all current negative stat changes to become positive and vice versa. Added to Droople line
- Sparkle Slam, Physical Electric, 80pwr, 90acc: The user makes its body static and slams into the opponent. Has a 25% chance to Shock the target. Added to Mino, Gauslime line
- Backstab, Special Foul, 85pwr, 100acc: The Coromon moves super fast to hit the opponent with a vile backstab. When this attack goes last, it causes extreme bleeding. Added to Squidma, Quagoo, Droople lines
- Illusion Burst, Special Normal, 75pwr, 100acc : The Coromon moves so fast that it seems as if illusions attack the opponent. Has a 50% chance to lower Defense by 1 stage. Added to Patterbit, Moffel, Quagoo, Arcta, Toruga, Acie lines
- Illusion Slice, Special Cut, 100pwr, always hit: The Coromon moves so fast that it seems as if illusions slice the opponent. In normal circumstances this attack will always hit. Added to Patterbit, Moffel, Kryo, Toruga lines
- Soul Crush, Physical Magic, 80pwr, 95acc: Crush the target's soul, draining its will to fight. Deals damage and lowers the target's Special Attack by 1 stage. Added to Skarbone, Lunarpup, Houndos, Blizzburd, Bloby, Gella, Nibblegar lines
- Shadowrunner, Physical Ghost, 80pwr, 100acc: The Coromon shrouds itself in shadows and attacks the target from all sides. Added to Lunarpup, Otogy, Droople lines
- Spike Trap, Entry Hazard: Sharp spikes damage any opponent entering the battlefield for 12% of their max hp. Additional spikes stack to deal 18% and then 24% damage. Added to Silquil line
- Haunted Grounds, Entry Hazard: The caster makes the ground haunted, lowering Special Attack of any opponent entering the battlefield by 1 stage. Added to Otogy line
- Cursed Grounds, Entry Hazard: The caster curses the ground, lowering Attack of any opponent entering the battlefield by 1 stage. Added to Squidly line
- Sand Skewers, Entry Hazard: Sharp skewers cause bleeding and damage any opponent entering the battlefield for 8% of their max [hp]. This effect can stack twice. Added to Skarbone line
- Icy Nails, Entry Hazard: Lay a field of icy spikes around the target, creating an Ice type entry hazard that damages opposing grounded Coromon being sent into battle by 10% of their maximum HP. Added to Arcta line
- Blazing Coals, Entry Hazard: The user lays a field of burning hot coals, creating a Fire entry hazard that inflicts Burn on opposing Coromon being sent into battle. Added to Pyrochick and Squidma line
- Electro Mines, Entry Hazard: The user scatters electromagnetic mines that deplete 20% SP of any opponent entering the battlefield. Added to Gauslime and Houndos lines
New/Updated Traits
- Polished Body no longer prevents stat lowering if the user lowers its own stat
- Nano Skin: This Coromon's regenerative exoskeleton makes it immune to bleeding. Recovers from status problems two rounds after they are inflicted. Added to Decibite, Patterbit lines
- Polluter: While on the battlefield, the Coromon pollutes the air on the opponent's side, making any opponent unable to eat Fruits. Added to Skarbone, Toruga, Acie lines
- Low Density: During a Sandstorm, the Coromon is immune to the contact effects of any opponent it attacks, and takes 25% less damage from skills that make contact. Added to Mooby line
- Shock Absorber: The Coromon likes critical hits, and reduces their damage by 50%. Added to Mooby line
- Patdown: Upon entering a battle, the Coromon pats the opponent down to detect any held items, and will steal an item once per battle if it's not holding anything. The held item can be viewed in the opponent’s details by tapping its nametag. Added to Armado, Patterbit line
- Winter Coat has been renamed and reworked into Glacial Affinity: For every other Ice type Coromon on their team, this Coromon Skills deal 10% extra damage. Still on Blizzburd line
- Magic Layer: Because of it's aura of magic, the Coromon reduces special damage taken by 15% and increases special damage dealt by 10%. Added to Arcta, Squidma lines
- Dimensional Eye: The Coromon excels at seeing weak points while in the Twilight, CriticalHit Chance is increased by 1 stage. Added to Lunarpup, Otogy line
- Dark Atmosphere: The Coromon calls forth the Twilight upon entering a battle. Added to Lunarpup, Squidly line
- Regurgitator: The Coromon regurgitates its Fruit after 4 rounds, after which the Fruit can be consumed again. Added to Droople line
- Cosmic: The Coromon draws power from the Twilight, causing all negative stat changes applied to it to become positive. Added to Squidly line
- Kindred Soul: Upon entering a battle, if the opponent has higher max HP, the Coromon links their souls to match its HP until the battle ends. Added to Purrgy line
- Thermogenesis: The Coromon creates a Heatwave upon entering a battle. Added to Pyrochick, Bloby lines
- Hot Headed: Fire Skills used by the Coromon deal 20% more damage. Does not work in a Snow. Added to Squidma, Mino line
- Impatient: Upon defeating an opponent, the Coromon gets impatient and raises its Speed by 1 stage. Added to Buzzlet line
- Disrupting Aura: The Coromon's aura depletes 2 SP of any attacker making contact. Added to Otogy line
- Hardheaded now reduces recoil damage by 50%
- Caffeinated Trait now increases up to 18 SP (up from 12)
Balance changes
- The Last Stand Skill will now fail if used consecutively
- The Clearing Wind Skill now clears weather effects ánd Entry Hazards
- Fruits that trigger a positive stat change below a HP threshold now increase by 2 stages (was 3)
- Pyrochick now evolves at level 34 (was 32)
- Decibite now evolves at level 23 (was 16)
- Centilla now evolves at level 39 (was 36)
- Skuldra now evolves at level 37 (was 34)
- Pitterbyte now evolves at level 50 (was 60)
- Ghinx now evolves at level 50 (was 54)
- Skarbone line now learns the Parched Jaws skill
- Tinshel line can now have the Steady Trait
- Blizzburd line can now have the Snowman Trait
- Swurmy line now can have Resistant Trait
- Frova line can no longer have the Antartic Trait
- Tinshel line now learns the Splash skill
- Tinshel line now learns the Berserk skill
- Tinshel line now learns the Double Slash skill
- Decibite line now learns the Body Blast and Acid Rain skills
- Kyreptil line now learns Crumble instead of Dust Storm
- Lunarpup line can now have the Steady Trait
- Silquil line can now have the Tactical Retreat Trait
- Otogy line now learns the Toxic Cloud skill
- Otogy line now learns the Replenish skill
- Ruptius line can now have the Steady Trait
- Mino line now learns the Phantom Spike skill
- Acie line now learns the Cloudburst skill
- Ruptius line now learns the Illusion Burst skill
- Lumon line now learns the Spark Wall skill
- Bittybolt line now learns the Flaming Tackle skill
- Purrgy line now learns the Magma Punch skill
- Seraphace line now learns the Cursed Grounds skill
- Illuginn: Slightly lowered defense; special defense
- Sart: Slightly raised defense; special defense
- Hozai: Slightly raised defense; special defense
- Dark Magic Ucaclaw: Slightly lowered defense and attack stat
- Rhynobuzz: Slightly raised HP; slightly lowered special attack stat
- Hountrion: Slightly raised defense, attack and HP stat
- Lampyre: Slightly raised defense stat
- Lumasect: Raised defense and HP stat
- Magnamire: Raised special defense; slightly raised defense, attack and HP
- Toravolt: Slightly lowered defense and special attack, slightly raised speed
- Vulbrute: Slightly lowered special defense and HP; lowered special attack
- Ashclops: Slightly lowered attack; raised speed and defense
- Infinix: Slightly lowered attack; raised speed
- Digmow: Slightly raised speed
- Dugterra: Raised speed
- Magmilus: Raised special attack and HP
- Serpike: Raised defense
- Grimmask: Slightly raised special defense, defense
- Octotle: Raised defense; slightly raised HP; slightly lowered special attack
- Otogy: Slightly raised special defense, defense; slightly lowered attack, special attack
- Orotchy: Raised special defense, defense; slightly lowered attack, special attack
- Lunarpup: Slightly raised attack; slightly lowered special attack
- Lunarwulf: Slightly raised attack; slightly lowered special attack
- Eclyptor: Raised attack and HP; lowered special attack
- Humbee: Slightly lowered attack
- Kyraptor: Slightly lowered attack
- Golbeak: Slightly raised special defense, defense, attack, special attack
- Cyberite: Slightly lowered HP
- Dunpod: Slightly lowered defense; slightly raised attack, special attack
- Sandril: Lowered defense; raised attack, special attack
- Millidont: Slightly lowered defense; slightly raised HP
- Daricara: Slightly lowered attack
- Fibio: Slightly raised special attack
- Chonktoad: Slightly raised special attack
- Kyraptor: Lowered attack
- Megalobite: Slightly raised HP
- Caradune: Raised HP and defense
- Glamoth: Lowered special attack; raised speed
- Armadon: Slightly lowered attack
- Arcturos: Raised HP
- Mudma: Raised special defense
- Skelatops: Raised defense
- Swampa: Raised attack
