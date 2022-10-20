- Added official modloader and a lot of stuff to make modding easier (Helpers, Game-Design ModGUI, etc.)
- A bunch of fixes and QoL changes
Spaceflight Simulator update for 20 October 2022
Modding Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
