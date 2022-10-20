 Skip to content

Spaceflight Simulator update for 20 October 2022

Modding Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9763561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added official modloader and a lot of stuff to make modding easier (Helpers, Game-Design ModGUI, etc.)
  • A bunch of fixes and QoL changes

