 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Spell update for 25 October 2022

Master of Omens: Changelog 0.99.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9763552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

You will find below the new changes for The Last Spell. Thank you for your reports!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the issue softlocking your game when killing a boss with a catapult
  • Fixed some narrations issues
  • Fixed some save issues
  • Fixed Corpses behaviors issues
  • Fixed the issue where monsters could be stuck in the fog between a Corpse and an obstacle
  • Optimisation of the Oraculum has been done so you are less likely to have some FPS drop in it

Enjoy your Nights!

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!

Changed files in this update

The Last Spell Windows Depot 1105671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link