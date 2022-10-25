Master of Omens: Changelog 0.99.0.19

Hello Heroes!

You will find below the new changes for The Last Spell. Thank you for your reports!

BUG FIXES

Fixed the issue softlocking your game when killing a boss with a catapult

Fixed some narrations issues

Fixed some save issues

Fixed Corpses behaviors issues

Fixed the issue where monsters could be stuck in the fog between a Corpse and an obstacle

Optimisation of the Oraculum has been done so you are less likely to have some FPS drop in it

Enjoy your Nights!

