Master of Omens: Changelog 0.99.0.19

Hello Heroes!
You will find below the new changes for The Last Spell. Thank you for your reports!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed the issue softlocking your game when killing a boss with a catapult
- Fixed some narrations issues
- Fixed some save issues
- Fixed Corpses behaviors issues
- Fixed the issue where monsters could be stuck in the fog between a Corpse and an obstacle
- Optimisation of the Oraculum has been done so you are less likely to have some FPS drop in it
Enjoy your Nights!
