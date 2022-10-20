 Skip to content

Alcyon Infinity update for 20 October 2022

New Survival Mode - Major Update 0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new Survival Mode:

  • Iron man style, only one life in Solo. Co-op players can respawn at increasing intervals as long as not all players are dead at the same time.
  • Upgrades are picked up randomly
  • Difficulty Increase has been modified for this mode

As well as normal updates and bugfixes:

  • Mine launcher on Creditor tweaked
  • Added Combo indicator Pop-Up
  • First Song wont play every first round
  • Lowered rate of enemies shooting before first pass is done
  • Ship Weapons and upgrades Balance

This concludes the first month of the Alcyon Infinity Early Access.

Coming in the next month:

  • New round types
  • New enemy types
  • New weapon types
  • Serious Balance pass for Player Ships
  • A lot of bug fixes

