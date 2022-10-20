New Survival Mode - Major Update 0.6

Added a new Survival Mode:
- Iron man style, only one life in Solo. Co-op players can respawn at increasing intervals as long as not all players are dead at the same time.
- Upgrades are picked up randomly
- Difficulty Increase has been modified for this mode
As well as normal updates and bugfixes:
- Mine launcher on Creditor tweaked
- Added Combo indicator Pop-Up
- First Song wont play every first round
- Lowered rate of enemies shooting before first pass is done
- Ship Weapons and upgrades Balance
This concludes the first month of the Alcyon Infinity Early Access.
Coming in the next month:
- New round types
- New enemy types
- New weapon types
- Serious Balance pass for Player Ships
- A lot of bug fixes
Changed files in this update