Typos and puzzle cube

What? You mean the game wasn't perfect when I launched?

Nope. Apparently there's still room for improvement, so I've uploaded a modest patch with a few little tweaks:

I've fixed a couple of typos in some of the dialogue

I've tried to remedy a bug where, remarkably, Lucy was able to walk halfway up a brick wall in one of the scenes (if this one persists we might rename it the Spiderman achievement and run with it).

Someone managed to end up with a puzzle cube which is impossible to solve (this is not intentional and would be seriously irritating). If anyone else ends up in this situation, pressing the following key combination whilst the cube is visible should reset and randomise it again. CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + F

If anyone spots anything else which needs attention, just let me know.

Tom x