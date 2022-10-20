 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucy Dreaming update for 20 October 2022

Typos and puzzle cube

Share · View all patches · Build 9763395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What? You mean the game wasn't perfect when I launched?
Nope. Apparently there's still room for improvement, so I've uploaded a modest patch with a few little tweaks:

  • I've fixed a couple of typos in some of the dialogue
  • I've tried to remedy a bug where, remarkably, Lucy was able to walk halfway up a brick wall in one of the scenes (if this one persists we might rename it the Spiderman achievement and run with it).
  • Someone managed to end up with a puzzle cube which is impossible to solve (this is not intentional and would be seriously irritating). If anyone else ends up in this situation, pressing the following key combination whilst the cube is visible should reset and randomise it again. CTRL + ALT + SHIFT + F

If anyone spots anything else which needs attention, just let me know.

Tom x

Changed files in this update

Depot 1532712
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532713
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532714
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link