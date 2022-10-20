 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blaze in Space: Beat a-maze update for 20 October 2022

20.10.2022 Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9763368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new locked constellation indicators
  • added new UI animations (Level Hub and Summary Screen)
  • game now allows refreshing leaderboards periodically
  • added new option to keep audio when game window is unfocused
  • improved line gradients between stars and constellations
  • other minor tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016115
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link