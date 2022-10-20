20.10.2022 Update 2

- added new locked constellation indicators
- added new UI animations (Level Hub and Summary Screen)
- game now allows refreshing leaderboards periodically
- added new option to keep audio when game window is unfocused
- improved line gradients between stars and constellations
- other minor tweaks and fixes
