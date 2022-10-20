 Skip to content

African Safari update for 20 October 2022

Minor update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

October 2022

Minor update
Fixed Ui bugs affecting grass and tree density settings
Visual improvements - better fog and sun shafts, new grass type, adjusted grass height

