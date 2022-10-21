Fixed custom keyboard controls

Hey everyone,
we just uploaded a small patch with a fix for custom keyboard controls that showed VR controls in some cases or didn't allow some actions to be remapped.
Thanks for reporting!
Cheers,
Your moonies
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey everyone,
we just uploaded a small patch with a fix for custom keyboard controls that showed VR controls in some cases or didn't allow some actions to be remapped.
Thanks for reporting!
Cheers,
Your moonies
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update