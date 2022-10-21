 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Ember update for 21 October 2022

Fixed custom keyboard controls

Share · View all patches · Build 9763108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

we just uploaded a small patch with a fix for custom keyboard controls that showed VR controls in some cases or didn't allow some actions to be remapped.

Thanks for reporting!

Cheers,
Your moonies

Changed files in this update

Lost Ember Content Depot 563841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link