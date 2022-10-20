Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #10

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the game would gradually lag over time due to a memory leak
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash when adding/removing tooltips very quickly
- Fixed a bug where hoverable objects could be hovered over with the mouse's last known position while using the selector
- Fixed a bug where the Inventory menu wasn't scrolling with the selector
- Fixed a bug where Symbol/Item Selections weren't scrolling with the selector
- Fixed a bug where the Hyperlinks in the Credits menu weren't selectable with the selector
Changed files in this update