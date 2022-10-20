 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 20 October 2022

Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #10

Share · View all patches · Build 9763093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game would gradually lag over time due to a memory leak
  • Fixed a bug where the game could crash when adding/removing tooltips very quickly
  • Fixed a bug where hoverable objects could be hovered over with the mouse's last known position while using the selector
  • Fixed a bug where the Inventory menu wasn't scrolling with the selector
  • Fixed a bug where Symbol/Item Selections weren't scrolling with the selector
  • Fixed a bug where the Hyperlinks in the Credits menu weren't selectable with the selector

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link