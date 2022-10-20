 Skip to content

Jettatura update for 20 October 2022

1.0.10 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash fix

  • Fix UI-related crash when selecting a spell while on an Anti-Magic square and dropping back to the Battle choices menu. The ability to (C)ast Magic at all on such squares is now greyed-out entirely.

