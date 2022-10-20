221020 Patch Note

■Update
-New Character [Nidaime Ibaraki Douji] Added!
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-New MyRoom Furniture Added!
-[Bright Oni Surpassing History] Event Begins!
Please see [10/20 Update Contents] for the detail.
