Onigiri update for 20 October 2022

221020 Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Update
-New Character [Nidaime Ibaraki Douji] Added!
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-New MyRoom Furniture Added!
-[Bright Oni Surpassing History] Event Begins!

Please see [10/20 Update Contents] for the detail.

