Survivor Of The Journey update for 20 October 2022

patch 0.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Two additional skills will be added to the skill store

  • The End Game button will appear

  • Now it's easier to get the Wizards character

  • The suspicious garden stage produces less monsters, and the ghost's stamina is slightly reduced

  • Fixed a bug where the quest was sometimes invisible

  • Fixed a bug where Mr. Jack was not seen on the main screen

  • Fixed a bug where the game was interrupted with an error message when the stage ended while the Wallwind skill was continuing

