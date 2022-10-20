patch 0.22

update
-
Two additional skills will be added to the skill store
-
The End Game button will appear
-
Now it's easier to get the Wizards character
-
The suspicious garden stage produces less monsters, and the ghost's stamina is slightly reduced
bugfix
-
Fixed a bug where the quest was sometimes invisible
-
Fixed a bug where Mr. Jack was not seen on the main screen
-
Fixed a bug where the game was interrupted with an error message when the stage ended while the Wallwind skill was continuing
