互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 20 October 2022

Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9762258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduces monster refresh in simple difficulty
    • Reduces monster HP in simple difficulty
    • Reduced the number of mines in the simple minesweeping game
    • Reduces the HP of allowed star boss under simple difficulty
    • Reduces the simple difficulty and lowers the HP of Fuxiboss
    • Increase the hard straightening time when Fuxi boss hits the key cap
    • Reduced the difficulty of the boss
        • Fixed some scene jump errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556981
