- Reduces monster refresh in simple difficulty
- Reduces monster HP in simple difficulty
- Reduced the number of mines in the simple minesweeping game
- Reduces the HP of allowed star boss under simple difficulty
- Reduces the simple difficulty and lowers the HP of Fuxiboss
- Increase the hard straightening time when Fuxi boss hits the key cap
- Reduced the difficulty of the boss
- Fixed some scene jump errors
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 20 October 2022
Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update