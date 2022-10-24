 Skip to content

Crafting Idle Clicker update for 24 October 2022

Update 6.2.1

Build 9761966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Polish: Performance improved. We keep working on improving your experience!
Halloween App Icon and loading screen

