Wormhole Adventurer update for 20 October 2022

Hotfix 6

Build 9761557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a issue of hostiles still rotating when not needed.
  • HUD panel frame now remains active when closing HUD.
  • HUD now opens and closes as same speed irrelivant of framerate.
  • Updated the settings panel to stop the confirm new settings appearing when opening.
  • Fixed a issue when restarting universe you would still have some fast travel timer from previous run.
  • Fixed a issue where after dieing in a combat instance you would damage yourself after respawn.
  • Added 3 new station names.
  • Corrected a spelling error on game over screen.
  • Added rebuild station achievement.

Changed files in this update

