Hotfix 6
- Fixed a issue of hostiles still rotating when not needed.
- HUD panel frame now remains active when closing HUD.
- HUD now opens and closes as same speed irrelivant of framerate.
- Updated the settings panel to stop the confirm new settings appearing when opening.
- Fixed a issue when restarting universe you would still have some fast travel timer from previous run.
- Fixed a issue where after dieing in a combat instance you would damage yourself after respawn.
- Added 3 new station names.
- Corrected a spelling error on game over screen.
- Added rebuild station achievement.
