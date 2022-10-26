New Map「Jump Warehouse」!

New maps "Jump Warehouse","Twilight Jump Warehouse" and " Midnight Jump Warehouse" have arrived!
Here are ravaged warehouses.
New maps with action-packed with height differences and jumping gimmicks awaits you!
The thrilling and exciting chase battle gets more heated!
Features of Maps
Place jumping gimmicks that give you higher jumps
Oil leaking from the drum by your feet...?
The flow of conveyor belt is the key!
*Map schedule for Quick Match will be changed as addition of these maps
Changed files in this update