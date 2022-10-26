New Map「Jump Warehouse」!

Share · View all patches · Build 9761555 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 00:46:12 UTC by Wendy

New maps "Jump Warehouse","Twilight Jump Warehouse" and " Midnight Jump Warehouse" have arrived!

Here are ravaged warehouses.

New maps with action-packed with height differences and jumping gimmicks awaits you!

The thrilling and exciting chase battle gets more heated!

Features of Maps



Place jumping gimmicks that give you higher jumps



Oil leaking from the drum by your feet...?



The flow of conveyor belt is the key!

*Map schedule for Quick Match will be changed as addition of these maps