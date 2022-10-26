 Skip to content

Bail or Jail update for 26 October 2022

New Map「Jump Warehouse」!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New maps "Jump Warehouse","Twilight Jump Warehouse" and " Midnight Jump Warehouse" have arrived!

Here are ravaged warehouses.

New maps with action-packed with height differences and jumping gimmicks awaits you!
The thrilling and exciting chase battle gets more heated!

Features of Maps


Place jumping gimmicks that give you higher jumps


Oil leaking from the drum by your feet...?


The flow of conveyor belt is the key!

*Map schedule for Quick Match will be changed as addition of these maps

