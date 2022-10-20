 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 20 October 2022

Update 0.6.57

Share · View all patches · Build 9761313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • There are new, more capacious versions of animal feeders in Zalesie.
  • There are two, new firearms in Zalesie. Visit our industrious weapons dealer at her shop.
  • Kasimir learned how to hang firearms on walls.
  • You can now climb on the back of your carts to gain access to things impossible to reach from the outside.
  • New cart (the one with wooden wheels) now behaves more like a cart and less like a Nowy wóz (ten z drewnianymi kołami) zachowuje się już bardziej jak wóz niż jak narowisty koń.
  • You can now configure keys to control the tractor and connected machines. Moonshine-turbo too!
  • Attempting to mount colts no longer ends up... spectacularly.
  • Farm animals got tired of visiting upper floors of barn and stable.
  • All the pigs decided corn is worthy of their snouts.
  • Some people saw wild animals of an uncommon, white color. They probably drank too much.
  • Horses, mares and colts lost their invisible wings. They trot around on the ground thinking about old times when they flew carelessly.
  • Making carts fly away to the sky became much harder. In fact, we truly hope it became impossible actually.
  • Fields plown last year have different texture when the snow melts away.
  • Aiming rifles became more intuitive thanks to a new bullet spread indicators.
  • Crowbars no longer break after opening an already opened chest or other container.
  • Stoves (including the ones in distilleries) don't get stuffed with ash (it was a miserable fertilizer anyway).
  • Small carts no longer jump like stung colts when their wheels are touched.
  • Several more elements of the game were optimized. It runs smoother on our machines. Large farms owners will not see the difference, but we're working on it.
  • There is a new option in visual settings: shadow quality. You can even turn the shadows off entirely.

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link