Update 0.6.57

Changes
- There are new, more capacious versions of animal feeders in Zalesie.
- There are two, new firearms in Zalesie. Visit our industrious weapons dealer at her shop.
- Kasimir learned how to hang firearms on walls.
- You can now climb on the back of your carts to gain access to things impossible to reach from the outside.
- New cart (the one with wooden wheels) now behaves more like a cart and less like a stubborn horse.
- You can now configure keys to control the tractor and connected machines. Moonshine-turbo too!
- Attempting to mount colts no longer ends up... spectacularly.
- Farm animals got tired of visiting upper floors of barn and stable.
- All the pigs decided corn is worthy of their snouts.
- Some people saw wild animals of an uncommon, white color. They probably drank too much.
- Horses, mares and colts lost their invisible wings. They trot around on the ground thinking about old times when they flew carelessly.
- Making carts fly away to the sky became much harder. In fact, we truly hope it became impossible actually.
- Fields plown last year have different texture when the snow melts away.
- Aiming rifles became more intuitive thanks to a new bullet spread indicators.
- Crowbars no longer break after opening an already opened chest or other container.
- Stoves (including the ones in distilleries) don't get stuffed with ash (it was a miserable fertilizer anyway).
- Small carts no longer jump like stung colts when their wheels are touched.
- Several more elements of the game were optimized. It runs smoother on our machines. Large farms owners will not see the difference, but we're working on it.
- There is a new option in visual settings: shadow quality. You can even turn the shadows off entirely.
Changed files in this update