Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 20 October 2022

v0.4 - New Character

v0.4 - New Character

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Character

Ninja


More Change
Added option to upgrade skill after 20 minutes (10 minutes for quick play)

Fix

  • Fixed infantry bug with clone skill

