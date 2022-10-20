 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 20 October 2022

Updated on October 20

Updated on October 20

  1. Fix the bug that the transport team system removes the battalion team.
  2. Fix the bug that after the city of the meeting is vested, the mission to attack the city will also appear.
  3. Fix the bug of patrol UI display.
  4. Add rest switch to the patrol UI.
  5. Fix the bug that you can't exit the battle state after the battle is settled when multiple legions participate in the battle.
  6. Improve the AI of the big map.

