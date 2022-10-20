- Fix the bug that the transport team system removes the battalion team.
- Fix the bug that after the city of the meeting is vested, the mission to attack the city will also appear.
- Fix the bug of patrol UI display.
- Add rest switch to the patrol UI.
- Fix the bug that you can't exit the battle state after the battle is settled when multiple legions participate in the battle.
- Improve the AI of the big map.
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 20 October 2022
Updated on October 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
